Victim of Langley, B.C., shooting was father leaving for work, family says

The victim of an early morning shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday was an innocent father who was on his way to work, according to his stunned family.

Tatjana Hemmings told CTV News her common-law husband called her minutes after leaving the house and said, "I don't want you to panic but please call the police, someone shot me."

Hemmings said her partner appears to have interrupted someone who was attempting to steal a car that was parked nearby, and somehow ended up being shot in the leg.

"I guess he just came out at the wrong time," she said. "Honestly I feel like I'm in a fever dream."

Hemmings said her husband normally takes their two daughters to school in the mornings, but that by chance, she had offered to drive them on Tuesday.

"He was running late today so I said I would do it," she said. "I'm just grateful that he's OK and that my girls weren't there. That would probably be something to traumatize them for life."

In a news release, Langley RCMP said officers received reports of gunfire in a residential area along 84 Avenue at around 7:30 a.m., and arrived to find a victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics then took the victim to hospital.

"Officers remain on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this time there is no risk to the public," Cpl. Zynal Sharoom said in a statement.

Authorities have asked anyone with information on the shooting – or with video that could help their investigation – to contact the Langley RCMP detachment at 604-532-3200.