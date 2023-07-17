Victim in fatal B.C. stabbing identified as 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy of Mission

Four days after a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., investigators are identifying the 42-year-old victim.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team revealed Monday that a local named Jesse Kennedy is the man who was killed on July 13.

“We are identifying Mr. Kennedy so that those who had recent contact with him can come forward,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti wrote in a statement, which included a photo of the victim.

A 37-year-old suspect that was arrested in the aftermath of the attack remains in custody, according to IHIT, but no charges have been laid.

CTV News asked IHIT about a possible relationship between the victim and suspect.

“At this time, I’m not aware if they were known each other,” Pierotti responded by email.

According to a previous statement by IHIT, Mission RCMP were called to the 32500 block of Lougheed Highway around 6:15 p.m. last Thursday, where they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital, where sadly, he succumbed to his injuries,” IHIT revealed the following day.

Anyone with information, or who spoke to Kennedy in the days prior to his death, is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-511-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.