5-year-old girl struck by pickup truck in New Westminster

A five-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a pickup truck at an intersection in New Westminster Friday afternoon.

The nature of her injuries is unknown, but Deputy Fire Chief Brad Davie told CTV News the child was conscious while en route to hospital.

Police later said in an update that “it appears the child has no significant injuries.”

The driver remained at the scene of the crash at 20th Street and 8th Avenue, the New Westminster Police Department said in a statement.

“All the contributing factors of this incident are still under investigation,” police wrote.

Police closed roads in the area and asked drivers to find an alternate route.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the department at 604-525-5411. Police also directed witnesses to their victim assistance unit.