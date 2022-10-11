Victim drives to hospital after being shot at Surrey intersection

Mounties are investigating a daylight shooting at a busy intersection in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend that ended with the victim driving himself to hospital.

Authorities haven't determined the motive for the attack, but believe the victim – a man who is known to police and has alleged gang affiliations – was targeted.

Surrey RCMP said the driver was stopped at a red light on Scott Road when someone opened fire on his vehicle late Sunday afternoon.

Officers learned about the incident after the victim turned up at a hospital in another jurisdiction. He was treated for a hand injury and has since been released.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn urged anyone with information on the incident, including drivers with dash cam video taken along Scott Road near 110 Avenue between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., to come forward.

“This shooting allegedly occurred on a busy roadway during the day and yet we did not receive any police reports," Munn said in a news release.

At the time of the shooting, the victim was driving northbound on Scott Road in a white 2016 Honda Civic. Officials are also looking for a suspect vehicle described as a dark sedan.