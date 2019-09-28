

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Traffic ground to a near-standstill on the Port Mann Bridge Saturday afternoon as a vehicle fire and emergency responders blocked several lanes of eastbound traffic on Highway 1.

DriveBC tweeted a photo of the flames shooting from the hood of a vehicle towing a camper shortly after 3 p.m.

#BCHwy1 - EB Vehicle fire just before 152nd St has all northbound lanes blocked with cars getting by on the left shoulder. Crews are en route, expect delays in the area #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/SJjDAsQW6o — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 28, 2019

Crews had put out the fire a few minutes later, but traffic was still blocked an hour after the incident was initially reported.

The fire occurred near the 152 Street exit, and emergency vehicles blocked some lanes of the exit ramp during their response.

UPDATE - #BCHwy1 - EB Vehicle fire just before 152nd St has all northbound lanes blocked with cars getting by on the left shoulder. 152nd Exit left and centre lanes blocked as well. Crews are en route, expect delays in the area #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/MR7Uh2J1dE — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 28, 2019

Surrey Fire Service told CTV News Vancouver the occupants of the truck realized their vehicle was smoking and pulled over, getting out of the vehicle and moving away from it as flames grew. No one was injured in the fire.

Fire crews from both Surrey and Coquitlam responded to the scene, which DriveBC tweeted was clear as of roughly 4:10 p.m.