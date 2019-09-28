Vehicle fire stops traffic on Port Mann Bridge
DriveBC tweeted a photo of the flames shooting from the hood of a vehicle towing a camper shortly after 3 p.m. (@DriveBC/Twitter)
Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 4:19PM PDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 28, 2019 4:44PM PDT
Traffic ground to a near-standstill on the Port Mann Bridge Saturday afternoon as a vehicle fire and emergency responders blocked several lanes of eastbound traffic on Highway 1.
DriveBC tweeted a photo of the flames shooting from the hood of a vehicle towing a camper shortly after 3 p.m.
Crews had put out the fire a few minutes later, but traffic was still blocked an hour after the incident was initially reported.
The fire occurred near the 152 Street exit, and emergency vehicles blocked some lanes of the exit ramp during their response.
Surrey Fire Service told CTV News Vancouver the occupants of the truck realized their vehicle was smoking and pulled over, getting out of the vehicle and moving away from it as flames grew. No one was injured in the fire.
Fire crews from both Surrey and Coquitlam responded to the scene, which DriveBC tweeted was clear as of roughly 4:10 p.m.