Vancouver woman illustrates city's most iconic storefronts

Mikayla Hong always knew she wanted to draw, but she didn't take her passion seriously until a few years ago.

She started drawing storefronts and posting them online during the pandemic as a way to support local businesses.

"I could have never imagined for it to ever become a business for myself, let alone something that I can pursue,” she told CTV News.

What started as a passion project for Vancouverite Mikayla Hong has now become a side hustle.

Fast forward three years, Hong has racked up more than 11,000 followers on Instagram (@Artbedo) and makes commissioned illustrations for several companies.

But it's more than just a way to earn some extra income for the artist, as she hopes to invoke nostalgia and capture some of the city's culture and history.

"These stores and these restaurants or businesses can hold so much memory in them. So lots of people can find a way to connect, and they just remind them of happy memories from their past,” she said.

She said she loves how her artwork brings people together and appreciates all the positive comments she receives from her followers.

"I think it's really important to preserve these wonderful businesses and restaurants that have been around for a long time because Vancouver is such a culturally diverse city,” Hong said.

Her favourite illustration is one you would no longer find in the city.

It's of a Chinatown bakery, Wo Fat Co., that her great grandfather opened 100 years ago.

"I consulted my mom and my aunts about it just to make sure I got all the right details, that I captured everything. Now it's a really special piece that a lot of my family members have framed in their house,” she said.

Some of her illustrations can take weeks to make, but she says it's worth it keeping the memories alive.

She donates a portion of her proceeds to local charities, including the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre and the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation.