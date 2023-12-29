Vancouver Whitecaps sign Croatian midfielder Damir Kreilach

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed former Real Salt Lake captain Damir Kreilach.

Kreilach, 34, spent much of the 2023 season dealing with the after effects of a back injury picked up in 2022 and was limited to four goals and one assist in 27 games.

He signed a two-year deal with the Whitecaps after Salt Lake declined to pick up his contract option at the end of the 2023 season.

The Croatian midfielder came to Major League Soccer in 2018 from German side Union Berlin and scored 51 goals and 25 assists combined in the MLS regular and post-season.

He led Salt Lake in goals in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The move comes as Vancouver continues discussions with a host of players over contract extensions, including Canadian internationals Richie Laryea and Junior Hoillett.

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said he's pleased to have signed the experienced midfielder to his team.

“Everybody in MLS knows what Damir brings to the table. He is an experienced player, a competitor, and a leader. In our conversations with Damir, we could feel his hunger for another opportunity where he can bring his best skills and compete for some big goals,” Schuster said.

Kurt Schmid, Real Salt Lake's sporting director, paid tribute to the team's former captain when the departure was officially announced earlier this week.

“Unfortunately we are faced with saying a very difficult goodbye to Damir Kreilach, a beloved figure in our club's history who provided nearly unparalleled impact, leadership and service to Real Salt Lake,” Schmid said in a statement. “It's impossible to put into words what Damir has meant to our club during the last six years.

