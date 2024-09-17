Canucks' Dakota Joshua reveals he is recovering from cancer

Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua revealed Tuesday he underwent cancer treatment over the summer, and will not be ready to play when the team’s training camp begins later this week.

In a statement shared by the Canucks, Joshua said he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery to remove a tumour.

“The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I’ve been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates and doctors,” he wrote.

The 28-year-old, who became a fan favourite over the course of last year’s season, said he plans on returning to the game as soon as possible and is “working hard every day” to reunite with the team.

“Although it was very difficult to face the reality of this specific type of cancer, getting checked by a doctor quickly was the best approach and I encourage men to get checked regularly for testicular cancer,” Joshua said.

The Michigan native asked fans to respect his privacy and said the Canucks will provide updates when appropriate.

After signing with the Canucks in 2022, Joshua scored a career-high 18 goals during the 2023-24 season and registered 14 assists.

He signed a four-year, $13-million contract with the team in June.

The Canucks' training camp kicks off Thursday in Penticton, and their first pre-season game is set for next Tuesday, Sept. 24, against the Seattle Kraken.