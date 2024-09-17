1,300 litres of liquid meth disguised as juice seized at border: CBSA

Drug-sniffing dogs helped border police in Metro Vancouver seize 1,278 litres of liquid methamphetamine that was set to be shipped to Australia, the Canada Border Services Agency says.

The agency announced the seizure Tuesday, but it happened on June 27. That day, border police and detector dogs examined a container bound for export through the Fraser Surrey Docks.

“During the exam, officers found anomalies in the packaging of the bottles labelled as apple and grape juice,” reads a news release from the CBSA.

It was discovered the boxes contained 1,320 bottles of liquid methamphetamine, which according to police has an estimated street value of $2 million.

In the release, the CBSA thanked its teams at Metro Vancouver District Marine Operations, the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility and Pacific Region Intelligence Section, as well as the RCMP and Australian counterparts.

Police say three people in Australia have been charged in relation to the finding.