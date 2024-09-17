VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1,300 litres of liquid meth disguised as juice seized at border: CBSA

    Border officials say they seized 1,278 litres of liquid methamphetamine in bottles labeled as juice at a Metro Vancouver port. (Courtesy: Canada Border Services Agency) Border officials say they seized 1,278 litres of liquid methamphetamine in bottles labeled as juice at a Metro Vancouver port. (Courtesy: Canada Border Services Agency)
    Share

    Drug-sniffing dogs helped border police in Metro Vancouver seize 1,278 litres of liquid methamphetamine that was set to be shipped to Australia, the Canada Border Services Agency says.

    The agency announced the seizure Tuesday, but it happened on June 27. That day, border police and detector dogs examined a container bound for export through the Fraser Surrey Docks.

    “During the exam, officers found anomalies in the packaging of the bottles labelled as apple and grape juice,” reads a news release from the CBSA.

    It was discovered the boxes contained 1,320 bottles of liquid methamphetamine, which according to police has an estimated street value of $2 million.

    In the release, the CBSA thanked its teams at Metro Vancouver District Marine Operations, the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility and Pacific Region Intelligence Section, as well as the RCMP and Australian counterparts.

    Police say three people in Australia have been charged in relation to the finding.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada

    Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News