1 seriously injured in morning stabbing: Langley RCMP
A man was stabbed and seriously injured in Langley Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Officers were called to Douglas Crescent and 203 Street just after 8:15 a.m. and found the victim, a 28-year-old man, inside a “local business,” the Langley RCMP said in a media release, adding that he was transported to hospital for treatment.
The victim’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses and video
“The investigation is in its infancy, however, we believe that this was a targeted and isolated incident. There is no ongoing risk to public safety,” Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Zynal Sharoom said.
Anyone with information is urged to call 604-532-3200 and reference file number 2024-30019.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Say it to my face': Singh confronts heckling protester on Parliament Hill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confronted a protester for calling him a 'corrupted bastard' on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
BREAKING Poilievre's first chance to topple Trudeau government expected next week
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to get his first chance to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government next week, CTV News has confirmed.
Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada
Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.
Judge orders Sean 'Diddy' Combs jailed in sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs presided over a sordid empire of sexual crimes, coercing and abusing women for years while using blackmail and shocking acts of violence to keep his victims in line, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Hezbollah hit by a wave of exploding pagers and blames Israel. At least 9 dead, thousands injured
Pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded near simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday, killing at least nine people.
Two people charged in murder of Halifax teen; police believe remains have been found
Halifax Regional Police believe Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared in 2022, was the victim of a homicide and two people have now been charged in his death.
BREAKING Canucks' Dakota Joshua reveals he is recovering from cancer
Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua revealed Tuesday he underwent cancer treatment over the summer, and will not be ready to play when the team’s training camp begins later this week.
How to prevent lung cancer, regardless of whether you smoke, according to a doctor
More people who have never touched a cigarette are getting lung cancer, but there are ways to prevent it, according to a doctor.
Liberals need to 'redouble efforts' after byelection losses, Trudeau ministers say
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's going to 'stay focused' on governing after being handed his second byelection upset in recent months, as members of his front bench say they’re 'disappointed' in the party's latest showing at the polls.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
'Certainly a wake-up call': B.C. police remind residents to lock their doors after family robbed
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning people to lock their doors after a Nanaimo-area family was robbed of a high-end vehicle, cash, a computer and other merchandise while they slept.
-
Former B.C. teacher sent messages with 'sexual references' to Grade 7 girls: regulator
A former B.C. teacher committed misconduct when he sent inappropriate messages – including some with 'sexual references and innuendo' – to girls while he was their Grade 7 teacher, according to the professional regulator.
-
B.C. NDP, Conservatives statistically tied after United party capitulation, survey finds
Support for both the B.C. NDP and B.C. Conservatives has surged since the capitulation of B.C. United, leaving the two parties in a statistical tie, according to a new poll.
Kelowna
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
2 men with guns at large after robbery: Alberta Emergency Alert
Mayerthorpe RCMP issued an emergency alert Tuesday morning about two men with guns on the run after an armed robbery.
-
'Everything is going to be OK': First day of classes signals return to normal for young Jasperites
It was mostly with excitement that students and their families arrived on Tuesday for the first day of school in Jasper since their classrooms had been deep cleaned of wildfire ash and smoke.
-
Bats sightings in Edmonton 'quite common' in September: rescue organization
A local animal rescue organization says it has been receiving an increase in reports of people spotting bats in the Edmonton area.
Calgary
-
Facing loss of Alberta funding, halt of planned Calgary Green Line could cost $2.1B
It could cost at least $2.1 billion to end work on Calgary's first phase of its long-sought $6.2-billion Green Line light rail transit project.
-
2 men with guns at large after robbery: Alberta Emergency Alert
Mayerthorpe RCMP issued an emergency alert Tuesday morning about two men with guns on the run after an armed robbery.
-
Calgary man sentenced to six years in prison for sharing terrorism videos on TikTok
A Calgary man who pleaded guilty to sharing Islamic State recruitment videos and propaganda on TikTok will spend the next six years behind bars.
Lethbridge
-
2 Lethbridge youths arrested after fire at southeast business
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with arson following a fire at a Lethbridge building earlier this month.
-
Lethbridge residents used 16 per cent less water this summer than last
The City of Lethbridge says water usage this summer was lower than expected.
-
Man wanted on warrants in Lethbridge arrested, faces 16 new charges
Lethbridge police say a man wanted on warrants fled from officers in a vehicle and barricaded himself for hours in a home in the southern Alberta city.
Winnipeg
-
'Looks like a beach here': Manitoba communities soaked by heavy rain
Significant rain Tuesday morning has resulted in road closures and overland flooding in multiple Manitoba communities.
-
'It's disappointing': Kinew responds to ousted MLA's claims of toxic, dysfunctional government
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said an MLA ousted from his caucus this week was given a choice before he was shown the door.
-
Spirit Rising House owners charged with giving cannabis to youth
The owners of a private Winnipeg foster home have been charged after allegations surfaced earlier this year that youth in their care were being provided cannabis.
Regina
-
'Refocus Regina': City councillor Lori Bresciani announces mayoral run
After eight years on city council, Lori Bresciani will challenge Sandra Masters for the job of mayor in this fall’s municipal election.
-
Appeal hearing between UR Pride and Sask. gov't set to begin Monday
Arguments surrounding Saskatchewan’s Parents’ Bill of Rights are set to move forward, with an appeal hearing scheduled to begin Monday.
-
Another person charged at Sask. private school at the centre of multiple abuse allegations
Another person affiliated with a Saskatoon Christian school embroiled in legal trouble over multiple allegations of abuse has been charged with assault.
Saskatoon
-
Another person charged at Sask. private school at the centre of multiple abuse allegations
Another person affiliated with a Saskatoon Christian school embroiled in legal trouble over multiple allegations of abuse has been charged with assault.
-
Saskatoon man Thomas Hamp fatally stabbed his partner, but is he criminally responsible for murder?
The second-degree murder trial of Thomas Hamp began Monday with the defence admitting Hamp fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Stanche on Feb. 20, 2022.
-
Saskatoon garage destroyed in morning fire
A garage in the Westmount neighbourhood was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, but the city says firefighters suppressed the blaze before it spread to house or a nearby electrical substation.
Toronto
-
Toronto man charged after three women sexually assaulted at York University
Police say they have charged a 31-year-old man after three women were sexually assaulted at York University last month.
-
Two people dead after shooting in North York
Two people are dead following a shooting in North York Tuesday afternoon.
-
Lotto Max jackpot now at record-breaking $80 million
The Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday night’s draw has grown to a staggering $80 million for the first time in Canadian lottery history
Montreal
-
Business owners in Little Italy push back against Saint-Zotique Street one-way change
Tuesday morning, there was backlash brewing alongside the espressos in Little Italy. As of Monday, Saint-Zotique Street – which used to accommodate traffic in both directions – became a one-way street between Saint Dominique and Avenue Christophe-Colomb.
-
Basement apartments should be banned in flood-prone areas, Montreal official says
Basement apartments should be banned in certain parts of Montreal to prevent them from being flooded during severe weather events, a city official told residents at a council meeting Monday night.
-
SAAQ closes service centre in Montreal-North after filing complaint with anti-corruption office
Quebec's automobile insurance board said it has closed one of its service centres in Montreal after filing an official complaint with the province's anti-corruption office.
Ottawa
-
Trial underway for Ottawa man accused of murdering wife, injuring daughter
The trial of a man accused of stabbing his wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end in June 2021 is underway.
-
Baby Tkachuk: Sens captain Brady Tkachuk and wife Emma welcome newborn
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and his wife Emma have announced the birth of their child Ryder Keith Tkachuk.
-
Ottawa football community remembering shooting victim Quentin Dorsainvil as a 'gentle giant'
Ottawa's football community is mourning the loss of Quentin Dorsainvil, known as a rising star in the sport and a smiling, gentle giant.
Atlantic
-
Two people charged in murder of Halifax teen; police believe remains have been found
Halifax Regional Police believe Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared in 2022, was the victim of a homicide and two people have now been charged in his death.
-
Feds tell N.S. and N.B. to pay half of Chignecto Isthmus mitigation costs 'before it is too late'
The federal government says it will move on to fund other projects if the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia provincial governments don’t accept a 50/50 split in mitigation costs at the Chignecto Isthmus.
-
Nova Scotia implements new policing standards after Mass Casualty report
The Nova Scotia government says it’s modernizing its policing standards with a more effective and accountable policing model that introduces an auditing system for all policing agencies.
London
-
Safety concerns raised after collision at Lambton County intersection claimed two lives
A Lambton County mayor is calling for action after two people were killed at an intersection in his community on Sept. 11.
-
'I have constant pain in my ankle': Residents rallying to save St. Thomas' only therapy pool
On July 10, a failure occurred in the therapy pool, leading to extensive flooding into “critical hospital infrastructure.”
-
'Sweet Memories' Alzheimer’s fundraiser reaches new heights
Tyler Donaldson spent much of his spring making and shipping maple syrup across North America.
Kitchener
-
Shots fired at a home in Woodstock, multiple bullet holes found
Police are looking for the person who fired multiple gunshots into a Woodstock home on Monday afternoon.
-
What to do with wasp nests around your home
Bees and wasps are looking for a permanent place to spend the winter and your home may seem like the best spot. Here's what you should - and shouldn't - do.
-
The Elvis of Kitchener-Waterloo has passed away
The man, who walked Kitchener streets for more than three decades dressed up as the King of Rock and Roll, has died.
Northern Ontario
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
-
'Say it to my face': Singh confronts heckling protester on Parliament Hill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confronted a protester for calling him a 'corrupted bastard' on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
-
Jacob Hoggard to be transferred to North Bay Jail
With his northern Ontario sexual assault trial to begin next week, Jacob Hoggard is expected to be moved to the North Bay Jail.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.