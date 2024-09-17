VANCOUVER
    • 1 seriously injured in morning stabbing: Langley RCMP

    A man was stabbed and seriously injured in Langley Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

    Officers were called to Douglas Crescent and 203 Street just after 8:15 a.m. and found the victim, a 28-year-old man, inside a “local business,” the Langley RCMP said in a media release, adding that he was transported to hospital for treatment.

    The victim’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

    No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses and video

    “The investigation is in its infancy, however, we believe that this was a targeted and isolated incident. There is no ongoing risk to public safety,” Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Zynal Sharoom said.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 604-532-3200 and reference file number 2024-30019.

