

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





After a week of mixed weather with out of season storms, Metro Vancouver can expect a sunnier weekend ahead.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, Environment Canada says, with highs of 21 C. With humidity, temperatures could feel like 25 C.

Saturday morning might see showers, with a 30 per cent chance forecasted. However by the afternoon, the clouds are expected to clear and temperatures are forecasted to reach 22 C.

On Sunday, Vancouver can expect to see sunny skies, with temperatures as high as 23 C.

Heading into next week, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny while rain is in the forecast later on in the week.