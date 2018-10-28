Hundreds of Vancouver mourners attended a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, which is described as the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

The Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver hosted the event on Sunday afternoon, as a way to show its solidarity with those impacted by the senseless tragedy.

“We go through times of light together and we go through times of darkness together. Right now, we are going through a time of mourning,” said Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver.

Saturday morning, a gunman opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony inside Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 and injuring six people. The suspect, Robert Gregory Bowers, is now facing 11 state charges of homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation.

“When people are killed in a sanctuary, it’s exactly the opposite of what one expects or what one hopes for of being a safe place,” said Rabbi Jonathan Infeld with Congregation Beth Israel.

Infeld is now based in Vancouver, but was born and raised in Pittsburgh and has attended many celebrations at Tree of Life Synagogue.

He described the neighbourhood where the shooting occurred as “the heart of the Jewish community in Pittsburgh.”

He said the shooting will undoubtedly have a ripple effect and cause some worshippers in any synagogue to feel vulnerable.

The name of each Pittsburgh victim was read and a candle was lit for them. The Vancouver Jewish Community is inviting Vancouverites of all faiths into synagogues this coming Saturday to show support. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/yVqFqsZONt — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) October 29, 2018

But many did not shy away from attending the vigil, which was standing room only.

There was police presence outside the building and security checking bags before mourners went in.

“It’s such a sad reality of today’s world that we’ve got to be aware and vigilante,” said one mourner as he arrived at the vigil.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver is hoping the community continues to show support for the victims.

“Please fill our synagogues this Saturday,” Shaken said. “Show this gunman that what he did, did not work. We are not going to stay away from our places of worship.”

With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith and The Associated Press