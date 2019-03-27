

The Canadian Press





A transgender rights advocate has won a human rights case filed over what she said were discriminatory flyers that attacked her for being a trans woman.

The BC Human Rights Tribunal has ruled that Christian activist Bill Whatcott engaged in hate speech by publishing flyers attacking Morgane Oger on the basis of her gender identity while she was an NDP candidate in the 2017 election.

Among other things, Whatcott questioned the existence of Oger's identity as a trans woman and linked transgender identity to an increased propensity for domestic violence.

Oger filed her complaint under a second of the BC Human Rights Code that bans publications that discriminate or which expose a person or class of persons to hatred or contempt.