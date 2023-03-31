Vancouver to be home base for 'The Last of Us' season 2

After the first season of “The Last of Us” generated big buzz and an economic boom for Alberta, it looks like British Columbia is next in line to host the production team.

Deadline reported Friday that the HBO Max series has picked Vancouver as home base for the next season, though did provide details on when filming will start.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and the city’s film commissioner, Geoff Teoli, are set to announce further details Friday afternoon.

The post-apocalyptic drama is based on a 2013 video game, and was one of the largest film or television projects ever filmed in Canada when the first season kicked off in Calgary in July 2021.

HBO decided to renew the series, in which survivors of a pandemic try to save civilization, after airing just two episodes of the first season.

The New Yorker reported the budget for the season exceeded what HBO gave to each of the first five seasons of “Game of Thrones.”

According to a report out of Canmore, the town brought in $225,000 in net revenue after the show filmed there between Nov. 15-20, 2021.

Not only could Vancouver and surrounding areas stand to financially benefit from being the second series’ home base, the city would also get to host stars of the show Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

In recent interviews, the pair suggested filming for the second season could start at the end of this year.