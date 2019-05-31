In the latest blow to pot shops operating without permits, nine marijuana dispensaries operating without licences across the City of Vancouver are being asked to close their doors immediately, or face further enforcement action.

On Friday, a BC Court of Appeals judge turned down an application by the dispensaries for a stay on a Supreme Court decision in December 2018 that had ordered them to shut down.

In a news release, the city said the decision means "the illegal marijuana dispensaries…must close pending the outcome of their appeal."

If they do not close "immediately" the city says it will look to have them found in contempt of court.

The nine stores are:

Canna Clinic, 2347 E Hastings St

Green Cross Society Of BC, 2145 Kingsway

Karuna Health Foundation & Metta Lounge, 3636 W 4th Ave

Lotusland Cannabis Club, 3474 W Broadway

The Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary, 880 E Hastings St

WEEDS, 1808 Burrard St

WEEDS, 2580 Kingsway

WEEDS, 6657 Main St

WEEDS, 1108 Richards St

Don Brier, who owns the Weeds franchise, told CTV News Vancouver he would have no choice but to close.

The city initially filed injunctions against 53 operators back in 2016 and 2017.

Only nine of those remain open.

In its release, the city also says it's identified 11 other shops that are not part of the case, and it plans to take legal action.

While Vancouver has issued thousands of by-law tickets both before and after legalization, to date there have been no large-scale raids of marijuana dispensaries operating without permits.

In its release, the city notes that the province’s Community Safety Unit, responsible for enforcement, is "now active in Vancouver."

To date, six retail licences have been issued in the City of Vancouver.

Statistics from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch show a total of 9 retail licences issued across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with 20 others throughout the rest of the province.