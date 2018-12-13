

CTV Vancouver





More than two dozen illegal cannabis dispensaries in Vancouver will have to close their doors, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.

The decision announced Thursday applies to all dispensaries named in a suit brought by the City of Vancouver.

So far, 53 injunctions have been filed against marijuana-related businesses operating outside the city's regulations. The city said in a statement that some closed prior to the case being heard in court, but the remaining 28 will now have to cease operations.

Owners who do not close down can face court-ordered fines, jail time or both, the city said.

Vancouver's general manager for development, buildings and licensing said the court's verdict affirms the city's authority over land use and confirms it was within its jurisdiction during the crackdown that began three years ago.

"It also signals that any cannabis retail store operating outside city regulations can and will be enforced against using all the tools at the city's disposal to the fullest extent moving forward," Kaye Krishna said.

Those who do wish to operate legally must, as of October, obtain both provincial and municipal licences, and a Vancouver development permit for cannabis retail use.

In the last three months, Vancouver has received notification of 14 applications for provincial licences. Nine have been issued development permits, the first step in opening a legal cannabis dispensary.