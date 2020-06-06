VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police arrested two people for assault during an anti-racism protest Friday, but are describing them as instigators who got involved in the protest and were not representative of the otherwise peaceful event.

Between 5,000 and 10,000 people gathered at Jack Poole Plaza Friday afternoon to listen to speeches and affirm support for Black people in Canada and the U.S. who face racism and violence at the hands of the police.

While some downtown businesses boarded up their windows, the protest was peaceful and people dispersed around 7 p.m.

The Vancouver protest came as people across the United States continue to gather to demonstrate against systemic racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. The protests have spread to Europe and Australia, as well as Canada.

Another protest is scheduled for today starting at 2 p.m. at the Vancouver Art Gallery. People also plan to gather in Victoria, B.C.

Anti-racism protests are planned for cities across Canada this weekend, including Toronto, St. John's, Montreal and Calgary.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi.