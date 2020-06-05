VANCOUVER -- Thousands of protesters gathered in Jack Poole Plaza Friday afternoon to add their voices to the anti-racism protests that have been going on across North America in the two weeks since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Protesters read names of people of colour in the United States and Canada who have died in police custody, chanted slogans and listened to speakers during the event.

Most people in the crowd wore masks in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19 at the rally, which happened in violation of the province's ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

Here's what the protest looked like on social media, through the eyes of CTV News reporters, as well as protesters at the scene.

Hard to estimate the crowd size down here but plaza is overflowing. pic.twitter.com/xPAzfko27g — Carly Yoshida (@CTVcarlyyoshida) June 5, 2020

The walk up to the anti-racism rally in Vancouver.



Steady steam of people.



Calm, relaxed, majority have masks on. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/wqj0hWjpzS — Emad Agahi (@emadagahi) June 5, 2020

Jack Poole Plaza is already overflowing with attendees for today’s anti-racism rally. Immensely powerful speeches underway speaking to personal experiences. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/8IdLbNdlhF — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) June 5, 2020