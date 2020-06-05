Advertisement
Vancouver News | Local Breaking | CTV News Vancouver
Signs and scenes from Friday's massive anti-racism protest at Jack Poole Plaza
VANCOUVER -- Thousands of protesters gathered in Jack Poole Plaza Friday afternoon to add their voices to the anti-racism protests that have been going on across North America in the two weeks since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Protesters read names of people of colour in the United States and Canada who have died in police custody, chanted slogans and listened to speakers during the event.
Most people in the crowd wore masks in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19 at the rally, which happened in violation of the province's ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.
Here's what the protest looked like on social media, through the eyes of CTV News reporters, as well as protesters at the scene.