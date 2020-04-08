VANCOUVER -- The mayor of Vancouver is set to give an update on the city's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.

Few details were given about the afternoon briefing, except that Mayor Kennedy Stewart will update residents on the city's ongoing COVID-19 response.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 12:15 p.m.

Stewart's update comes the same day Vancouver's park board is implementing restrictions in Stanley Park. As of noon, the park will be completely closed to cars and cyclists will be asked to avoid using the seawall.

"We're doing it to reduce congestion in the park, to provide space on the roads within the park, and to relieve congestion to the adjacent seawall," said park board manager Malcolm Bromley at a news conference Tuesday.

Bromley said about 1,600 warnings have been issued by rangers to people not keeping physical distance in Vancouver parks.

But late last week, the city's mayor said there weren't plans yet to step up enforcement on physical distancing.

"I do feel there is 90 to 95 per cent compliance," Stewart said at a press conference on Friday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi and Jen St. Denis