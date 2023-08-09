Vancouver retiree taking African safari after $1M Lotto Max win

A retiree from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is $1 million richer after taking home a Maxmillions prize in a recent Lott Max draw – and she plans to use her winnings on an African safari.

Vancouver resident Diana Braathen purchased her winning ticket for the July 25 draw at the Shell gas station at Oak Street and King Edward Avenue.

She learned about her good fortune while "having an ordinary day, relaxing in her living room," according to a news release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"The first thing that crossed my mind was, 'Is this right?'" Braathen told the BCLC.

Apart from her safari adventure, the lucky winner said she also plans to use her winnings to purchase a new car and enjoy an "easier" retirement.

Winning a Maxmillions prize requires matching all seven numbers on a Lotto Max ticket, just like the main draw, but comes with a smaller jackpot. The odds of winning either prize are about one in 33,294,800, according to the BCLC.