VANCOUVER -- Need a place to store your wine collection, seasonal wardrobe or tools?

A yet-to-be-finished cellar room is for sale in a downtown Vancouver parkade.

The Yaletown listing describes the 200-plus-square-foot space as a private cellar storage room "ready for your personal touches!"

Listed at $69,900, the cellar space is located in the underground parkade of Vancouver House, at 1480 Howe St.

The realtor says the room has water and power connections, and is therefore "the perfect place to store a wine collection, seasonal wardrobe, tools, luggage, and any other items that one needs to stow out of view and to reduce clutter in their home."

Renderings included in the listing on Realtor.ca show the space as a wine cellar, luxury closet, and tool and sporting goods storage space.

However, the future buyer must either own or be buying a home in Vancouver House.

They'd also have to arrange any customization, for example, shelves for wine bottles, with a third-party supplier, the listing says.

Last year, the city of Vancouver's cheapest real estate listing was a parking spot, also in Yaletown.

As of Tuesday, the #81 stall was still listed for the same price 14 months later.

But the cheapest listing – posted at just $5 less – was parking stall #77, in the same building.