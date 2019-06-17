The cheapest piece of Vancouver real estate currently listed on Realtor.ca is priced at $50,000.

It was built in 1993, is located close to the Yaletown marina and comes with an estimated property tax of just $276 a year. And it’s a parking spot.

Ranking the listings on Realtor.ca this week from low to high, the "large" single stall on Pacific Boulevard comes up on top.

The most expensive, as an aside, is a four-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse condo in the Fairmont Pacific Rim, priced at just under $30 million.

Also on the list of least expensive is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo on Ascot Place, but the new owner would only have a 50 per cent share as per a court order.

A 400-square-foot one-bedroom advertised with the words “investor alert” comes in third, listed at $208,000 and located on Hamilton Street. The listing appears to be trying to attract a buyer who would use it as a second property, and strangely mentions, “no Vacant Tax & Speculation Tax or marijuana grow-op to worry about or market R. E./stock market (downturn).

“Come and stay after a game or a night out in town at no charge up to 12 days a year.”

A studio on Harwood Street is priced at $239,000, described as being of “unbelievable value” despite being a leasehold property. It comes with one parking stall and a locker, and the building has recently been renovated. Would-be buyers are required to have a 35 per cent down.

Rounding out the top five lowest priced listings is another West End leasehold, listed at $260,000 for a 430-square-foot studio on Burnaby Street. No pets are permitted, but rentals are allowed.