VANCOUVER -- A home that once belonged to a member of a famed group of Canadian painters is for sale in North Vancouver, B.C.

The 1,300-square-foot house was once owned by Frederick Horsman (F.H.) Varley, the listing says.

Varley, who died in 1969, saw art as a spiritual vocation, the National Gallery of Canada says of the painter.

He was interested in figures as well as Canadian landscapes, setting him apart from members including Lawren Harris, Tom Thomson and A.Y. Jackson.

The national gallery says Varley enrolled in art school at just 11 years old, and studied in Europe before immigrating to Toronto.

He's considered a founding member of the Group of Seven.

He taught painting in Vancouver after moving to the area in 1926, the gallery says, and it was in B.C. that landscape painting became his main focus.

The two-bedroom home he lived in in North Vancouver was built in 1920, and is described by Re/Mas Rossetti Realty as a "piece of local history."

The current owners are asking $799,000 for the home, which has an updated kitchen and electrical panel.

The roof was redone 11 years ago, and the furnace was replaced in 2013.

Described as being "situated amongst lush west coast rainforest," the rustic Varley House is on Rice Lake Road, and connected to the network of Lynn Canyon trails, the listing says.

"Step outside your door straight onto the Baden Powell," it reads.

Those interested in seeing the home must make an appointment.

"Please do not walk on the property."

All images from Re/Mas Rossetti Realty













