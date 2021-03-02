VANCOUVER -- Two police officers being investigated after one of them was caught on video posing with a dead body are now on administrative duty, the Vancouver Police Department says.

The VPD's director of public affairs said the officers, who have not been publicly identified, will not be deployed while an investigation is underway.

Any change in their status with the department will depend on the outcome of the investigation from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, Simi Heer said in an email to CTV News Tuesday.

Heer said the officers were reassigned to administrative positions Monday morning.

The department confirmed Friday that two officers were under investigation after video was posted online of a person in a police uniform posing near a dead body, as another in uniform took a photo or video.

Const. Tania Visintin said officers had been called to Third Beach in Stanley Park on Wednesday, and stayed at the scene while they waited for the coroner to arrive.

She would not comment on the actions seen in a video posted on social media by Zac Ratcliffe, but said the department prohibits officers taking photos without an authorized purpose.

Ratcliffe told The Canadian Press last week he'd been walking in the area when he noticed the body.

He said he saw police officers laughing and posing for photos in front of the remains, and called their actions "brazen."

He said he took video of the incident and posted it online because he was angered by what he saw.

Visintin said the video has been provided to the OPCC for its investigation. Ratcliffe said Friday that no one from the VPD had contacted him.

No information has been released on the identity of the remains found on the beach.

With files from The Canadian Press