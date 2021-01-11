VANCOUVER -- A police officer previously charged with offences related to domestic violence is now facing new allegations.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Monday that charges including breach of trust have been approved against Const. Neil Logan.

Logan is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft.

In a statement, the VPD said its criminal investigation began in the spring, after concerns were raised about Logan's on-duty conduct.

"Our investigation into that conduct revealed additional concerning behaviour and criminal activity by Mr. Logan," Insp. Mike Heard said.

Logan has been suspended by the department and is no longer an active member, the VPD said.

Relating to his time on duty, Crown counsel approved two counts each of theft and breach of trust, and one count for the drug possession charge.

The Crown also approved one additional count each of theft and possession that are not tied to alleged on-duty activity.

Officers say one of Logan's associates has also been charged as a result of their investigation.

Dilpreet Kooner, a 20-year-old man from Surrey, is charged with four offences related to drug trafficking.

Late last year, authorities quietly laid two domestic violence charges against Neil, who was on extended leave at the time.

He has been charged with assault an uttering threats against a woman in an allegation dating back to March 2014.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.