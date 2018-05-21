Vancouver police have arrested a man in connection with a targeted double shooting on Friday that left a man injured and caused a heavily pregnant woman to lose her unborn baby.

Officers arrested Carleton Stevens, a 37-year-old Surrey resident, on Sunday evening near 154A Avenue and Fraser Highway. He has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He remains in custody.

Stevens has an extensive record of previous criminal charges and convictions. After an incident in 2013, he was convicted of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and was sentenced to three months in prison and given a lifetime ban on owning guns.

Dollie Middleton, a witness at the scene, and Jeff Grayston, the owner of the print shop where the attack took place, have identified the man pictured as Stevens.

Sgt. Jason Robilard said in a news release that the investigation is ongoing, and police expect more criminal charges may be laid.

According to police, the woman, 31, remains in serious but stable condition.

The man, 23-year-old Taj Lovett , is recovering from his injury. His friends and family told CTV News he was shot in the arm and has been released from hospital.

Robillard said The shooting happened just after sunrise in a printing shop where Lovett worked at Industrial Avenue and Scotia Street.

Acquaintances of the woman told CTV News she had spent the week before she was shot sleeping on a mattress in the break room of the shop because she was trying to get away from her ex-boyfriend.

Lovett's family said he was not romantically involved with the woman, and Grayston said they provided the room as a safe space for her.

Middleton also told CTV News she saw a second man with the suspected shooter at the scene and that both fled in a luxury vehicle. Police have not confirmed either of those details.