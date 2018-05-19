

Acquaintances of the pregnant woman who was shot Friday morning in East Vancouver say she had spent the last week sleeping on a mattress in the break room of the print shop where she was shot.

She was lying low, those who know her say, trying to get away from her ex-boyfriend. She remained in critical condition on Saturday. Her unborn child was killed in the attack.

The other person who was shot - Taj Lovett, who works at the print shop - had been helping her avoid her ex. Members of Lovett’s family told CTV news that he has been released from hospital after being shot in the arm. They say he was not romantically involved with the other victim.

"She was not safe at home or at Taj's home,” said East Van Printing owner Jeff Graystone. “So in a way they were using work as a safe space."

Witness Dollie Middleton told CTV News that there was a second man with the suspect, and that they both fled in a brown or tan-coloured luxury vehicle. Police have not confirmed this detail. Nor have they publicly identified the shooter.

It’s also unclear whether they were aware of the pregnant victim’s fears about her ex-boyfriend before the double-shooting occurred.

Vancouver police are still investigating the shooting, which appears to be an extreme case of domestic violence.

Tracy Porteous, executive director of the Ending Violence Association of B.C. told CTV News that there are lots of resources available in British Columbia for people who are in abusive relationships.

“For those people who are trapped in an abusive relationship, it’s really important to get help, and, ideally, if it’s possible, before they leave … to have a plan in place,” Porteous said.

Of course, getting such a plan in place is not always possible, she said, and those people working at the print shop who helped shelter the victim deserve praise for the help they were able to provide.

Porteous said at least 42 women and children have died as a result of domestic violence in B.C. since 2014.

