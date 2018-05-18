

CTV Vancouver





One of the two people shot in East Vancouver Friday morning was pregnant, and has tragically lost her unborn baby.

Police confirmed the 31-year-old Vancouver resident was in the third trimester of her pregnancy when she and a 23-year-old Langley man were shot shortly before 6 a.m.

"She was rushed to hospital in critical condition," Const. Jason Doucette told reporters. "Unfortunately, the unborn child did not survive."

The shooting took place inside a residence located within a printing shop near Industrial Avenue and Scotia Street. The business owner, Jeff Grayston, told CTV News the victim is a "girlfriend of someone working here."

The woman was able to call 911 on her own to report the shooting, and told police the suspect had already fled the scene.

The motive hasn't been confirmed, but Doucette said it was not linked to organized crime.

“It’s still very early in the investigation, but all indicators right now are that this is a targeted shooting, and not related to any gang conflict," Doucette told reporters.

The area remained cordoned off with police tape hours later. Unfortunately, despite a heavy police presence in the area, officers have yet to track down a suspect.