Vancouver officer may have committed offence related to use of force, police watchdog says

Nearly three years after an incident led to a man being injured while in Vancouver police custody, the provincial oversight office has filed a report for charges to be considered.

The Independent Investigations Office released a statement Thursday saying it has sent a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges regarding an incident that unfolded on April 19, 2021.

On that day, the IIO said, a man was arrested near Cambie Street and West Broadway. While being booked in Vancouver Police Department cells by a special municipal constable, "an interaction occurred, and the man sustained a serious injury," according to the IIO. The man was taken to hospital at the time for treatment.

"As releasing the details of the interaction could prejudice a potential prosecution, more information will not be provided at this time," the IIO's statement said.

"Upon completion of the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, KC, reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed an offence in relation to the use of force."

The IIO has forwarded a report to the BCPS. It's up to the BCPS to determine whether there is a likelihood of conviction, based on the evidence gathered by the IIO.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to VPD for comment.

The independent civilian oversight agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.