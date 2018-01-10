Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson has announced he won't seek re-election in October.

"I love Vancouver and our amazing people. I love serving our city as mayor," he said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"An important part of leadership is recognizing when to step aside to make space for new leaders."

Robertson, who has been mayor since December 2008, said he came to the "bittersweet" decision after spending the holidays with family and friends.

In the lengthy post, he reflected on some of the city's accomplishments during his tenure, citing improvements to the transit system, harm reduction initiatives, efforts to add affordable housing units and environmental awareness.

"We never shied away from tackling the toughest issues," the 53-year-old wrote. "Thanks to our bold, collective efforts over the past 10 years, Vancouver is now widely recognized as one of the most liveable, green, innovative and prosperous cities in the world."

But his time as mayor has not been free from controversy and criticism.

Many have called on the government to take greater action against the city's deepening opioid crisis, which has claimed thousands of lives over the years. Housing affordability also remains a top issue.

Robertson has also faced backlash for his government's handling of short-term rental sites such as Airbnb and divided Vancouverites with his pricey campaign against Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion—a project that has been approved by the federal government.

In January of last year, a poll released by Mainstreet Research showed Robertson's approval rating was at 50 per cent, the lowest of Canada's big city mayors.

Come October, his decade in office will have been the longest consecutive mayoral run in the city's history.

Until then, Robertson said he's "fired up" to push forward with transit projects and affordable housing initiatives across the city.

Vancouver's next municipal election is set for Oct. 20.