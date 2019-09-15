Vancouver's mayor says the city that opened North America's first supervised injection site after a surge in heroin-related deaths now wants the federal party leaders to consider a new proposal as they campaign for the October election.

Kennedy Stewart says he's aiming for a Health Canada exemption from federal drug laws to allow for the distribution of pharmaceutical-grade heroin to users who could die from fentanyl-laced drugs they buy on the street.

He says he wants the federal party leaders to understand the scale of the overdose crisis and that people could be saved with a non-toxic supply of drugs.

The Liberals haven't made that move in government and the leaders of the New Democrat and Green parties say they'd support a safer drug supply while the Conservatives say addiction should be the focus of dealing with the overdose crisis.

Donald MacPherson of the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition says addiction isn't killing people, it's the toxic drug supply.

And addiction specialist Doctor Keith Ahamad of St. Paul's Hospital says Canada needs policies to provide safer drugs to people struggling with chronic addiction and to stop criminalizing people who have drugs for personal use.

One option for providing this safe drug supply -- according to Dr. Mark Tyndall, a professor at the University of British Columbia's School of Population and Public Health -- is a verified dispensing machine full of clean opioids.

Tyndall says he has been working on a prototype for such a machine for the last two years.

“This a proposal that is quite strict," he said. "So, only certain people would get access to the program. It's a biometrics machine so only the people involved could access it."

Tyndall said users would need to be prescribed these opioids by a doctor in order to access the machine.

Karen Ward, who identifies as both a drug user and advocate, says she welcomes the idea.

“In this neighbourhood in particular, it is a tremendous sign of hope,” she said, referring to the Downtown Eastside.

Ward explained many of the illicit drugs available on the street are laced with dangerous drugs like fentanyl, carfentanil and benzodiazepine.

"Oh jeez, we've also seen rat poison," Ward said.

With files from the Canadian Press