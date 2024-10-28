Mounties release photo of missing hiker's dirt bike as northern B.C. search continues

More than a week after a man was set to return from his hiking trip in northern B.C., police have released more information in hopes of advancing the missing person’s case.

Sam Benastick left for Redfern Keily Park in the northern Rocky Mountains on Oct. 7, and last updated his family on Oct. 8. He was due to return on Oct. 17, but did not, and his family reported him missing on Oct. 19.

Police say missing hiker Sam Benastick last updated his family on his whereabouts on Oct. 8. (RCMP)In an update Sunday, local RCMP said investigators have determined Benastick’s last known location—the trailhead at Redfern Lake.

Police also said the hiker was using a red Honda dirt bike in the trail area.

Missing hiker Sam Benastick's dirt bike is seen in this photo handed out by the Northern Rockies RCMP.

So far, “extensive resources” deployed in the effort including search and rescue teams and police dogs have not been able to find Benastick, according to police.

Police have not released a physical description of the hiker but say he has a large black Osprey backpack, a tarp and other camping supplies with him.

Anyone who has seen Benastick, the dirt bike, or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700.