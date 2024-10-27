VANCOUVER
    • Driver left with life-threatening injuries after Surrey crash

    A person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Surrey Sunday afternoon.

    Surrey RCMP received a report of a vehicle collision between two vehicles at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 184th Street at 3:41 p.m., police said in a statement.

    The driver of one car, a Nissan, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police are warning of impacted traffic in the surrounding area, with the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 184th Street closed as of early Sunday evening. The closure will remain in effect for “an undetermined amount of time” while investigators process the scene, police said.

    “The investigation is in the early stages and investigators are working to identify all factors that led to this (collision),” the statement said.

    Surrey RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash camera footage from the area, to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.

    The incident follows an earlier crash in the Surrey region, in which a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in the 7600 block of 128th Street. 

