The 2020 Vancouver International Boat Show is underway. Whether you're new to boating or have a wealth of experience at sea there is something on offer for anyone who likes to play on the water. The show features an extensive collection of vendors, exhibitors and educational seminars that can be enjoyed. When it comes to the show this year there are plenty of highlights you won't want to miss.

The floating show on Granville Island provides the chance to explore an in-water boat display. An impressive collection of luxury yachts can be toured so that your imagine can run wild with daydreams of sunnier days. You'll have the chance to get a first look at some of the newest and innovative models on the market.

One of the star attractions of the show is Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel. Twiggy is making her Western Canada debut and will be sure to entertain audiences of all ages. She will be appearing daily and can be found in the West Field Endzone area at BC Place. You'll notice Twiggy has her life jacket on while on the water, which is no surprise since she is a big advocate of water safety. You'll want to make sure that you say hello to the lifeguard on duty, which is a chihuahua named Roxy who takes her duties very seriously.

There is free transportation between BC Place and the floating show on Granville Island. You can take a shuttle or water ferry. The show runs daily until Saturday February 8th from 10am to 8pm and Sunday February 9th from 10am to 5pm.