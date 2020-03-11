VANCOUVER -- A high school in Vancouver has cancelled classes for Wednesday over "precautionary health reasons."

Notre Dame Regional Secondary School made the announcement on its social media accounts and on its website late Tuesday night. The school didn't indicate why classes were cancelled, except to say it was health-related.

On Monday, a school on the North Shore closed for the week after learning that a "close contact" of someone in the school community has the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Collingwood School said the person infected with the virus is "not a student, family member, or staff member" of anyone who attends either of the West Vancouver school's campuses.

"While Vancouver Coastal Health's regional communicable disease control advises that the risk is limited, we have made the decision to close the school for spring break out of an abundance of caution in order to deep clean our buildings and safeguard our community," headmaster Lisa Evans said in an email.

Meanwhile in Surrey, two school communities received letters over the weekend about incidents involving people with the virus.

A letter was sent to parents and guardians of students at Serpentine Elementary School on Sunday, advising them someone now diagnosed with the virus had been inside the school gym as part of a community-use rental.

The school was deep-cleaned over the weekend as a result, but classes were still in session by Monday.

Parents and guardians at Sullivan Heights Secondary School also received a letter from Fraser Health on Sunday informing them someone with a now-confirmed case of COVID-19 is a member of the school community.

It’s not known if it’s a student or staff member, but health officials said the risk at Sullivan Heights was low because the person wasn't showing symptoms while at school.

Notre Dame Regional Secondary School did not say whether their closure was related to COVID-19.