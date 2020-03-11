VANCOUVER -- Production on "Riverdale" has been suspended in B.C. after a person who works on the show was potentially exposed to COVID-19, according to Warner Bros. Television.

The team member came into contact with someone carrying the virus and is currently receiving "medical evaluation," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," Warner Bros. said. "The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority."

The production suspension announcement comes on the same day health officials in B.C. confirmed there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in the province and emphasized the importance of "social distancing." A number of large events in Metro Vancouver have already been cancelled because of concerns over the virus.

The World Health Organization also officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday.

"Riverdale" is currently airing its fourth season on Netflix and The CW and has filmed in locations throughout Metro Vancouver over the years, including Golden Ears Provincial Park, Rocko’s Diner in Mission, and John Oliver Secondary School in Vancouver.

The show is based on the characters from the Archie Comics and stars Cole Sprouse as Jughead, KJ Appa as Archie, Lili Reinhart as Betty and Camila Mendes as Veronica.

This is a developing story and will be updated.