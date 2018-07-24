

Health and fire officials in British Columbia's Lower Mainland are warning the public about a long stretch of hot weather that's just getting underway, but not everyone is being receptive.

"I approached a group of people that had a beach fire and advised them that the fires are banned in West Vancouver and it was immediate pushback," West Vancouver's Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Bush told CTV News. "Unfortunately, tempers got flared then when I did turn to the side I did receive a mouthful of saliva."

With temperatures in much of the South Coast expected to peak in the 30s this week, Bush said it's that kind of carelessness and, in some cases, contempt that can quickly lead to a human-caused wildfire, such as the one in Whytecliffe Park Friday.

Environment Canada expects the warm weather wallop to be the longest of the year so far.

"Our previous events have only been about two to three days long, whereas with this event, we're looking at it being a week or more," said meteorologist Lisa Erven.

Daily highs are expected to pass the 30 C mark in communities such as Hope, Abbotsford and Chilliwack. The mercury is expected to stay just below 30 C closer to the coast.

The forecast has wildfire officials worried the warm temperatures will worsen the situation in the province's Southern Interior, where several wildfires have led to temporary evacuation orders over the past week.

In addition to the increased fire risk, that kind of weather can pose serious health risks.

"Sometimes in the summer, the occupancy of our shelters dips a little bit, but so far this summer that hasn't happened," said Marianne Hicks of the Salvation Army Harbour Light shelter in Vancouver. "We've been at 97 to 105 per cent capacity at our shelters every night."

The organization has been handing out water bottles and sunscreen in an effort to protect residents from the sun and heat.

Cooling centres and temporary water fountains have also been set up for seniors, children, pregnant women and others who are vulnerable to heat stroke.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency, and anyone who feels dizzy or disoriented is advised to seek attention immediately.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim