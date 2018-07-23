

CTV Vancouver





Much of the B.C. coastline falls under heat warnings as temperatures are expected to climb to the 30s for several days.

Environment Canada issued warnings Monday afternoon for a swath of the province from Victoria to inland sections of the North Coast.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to reach the mid- to high 20s for several days, climbing into the low to mid-30s further inland. A ridge of high pressure is anchored offshore, the warnings say, meaning the hot weather will stick around into next week.

The warnings were issued due to the persistence of the heat and the warm overnight lows in the forecast.

"Overnight relief will be limited with low temperatures in the mid-teens," Environment Canada said.

"While these temperatures are not out of the ordinary for this time of year, this is the first extended period of heat this summer."

In Vancouver, the mercury is expected to rise to between 26 C and 31 over the next several days. With the humidity, it may feel warmer.

The average high for this time of year is 22 C, and the record set in 1994 is 27.8.

The UV index is expected to be very high at eight or nine, meaning those who plan to be outside should try to reduce time in direct sunlight between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Residents and visitors to the areas under heat warnings are advised to drink lots of water and spend time in an air-conditioned facility if possible. People and pets should not be left in parked cars.

The risks are greatest for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those who work or exercise outdoors, but anyone can be affected by the heat. Signs of heat-related illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening of existing health conditions.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency, and anyone who feels dizzy or disoriented is advised to seek attention immediately.

Warnings are in effect for the following areas, listed alphabetically:

Central Coast

East and inland Vancouver Island

Fraser Valley

Greater Victoria

Howe Sound

Metro Vancouver

North Coast

Southern Gulf Islands

Sunshine Coast

Whistler

