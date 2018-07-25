

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - More campfire bans are being imposed as the fire danger rating rises along with temperatures in British Columbia.

Starting Thursday, campfires will be prohibited in the Kamloops Fire Centre, where the majority of B.C.'s wildfires are currently burning.

The Ministry of Forests has also limited burning on Haida Gwaii to small fires no more than half a metre high, as the archipelago experiences uncommonly dry conditions.

The latest bans come as Environment Canada heat warnings cover several areas of the province, including eastern Vancouver Island, several Interior districts and the northeast corner of B.C.

In the Okanagan Valley, where several lightning-caused fires have been burning for a week, the emergency support centre in West Kelowna has closed down as evacuation orders were lifted.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says there are still almost 700 properties on evacuation alert, meaning residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.