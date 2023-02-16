Vancouver dubbed the most expensive rental market in Canada: report

There’s yet another new sign of the skyrocketing cost of living in British Columbia.

Vancouver is once again being dubbed the most expensive rental market in Canada, according to a recently released national report.

New data from from Rentals.ca shows the annual rate of rent inflation in Canada increased 10.7 per cent in January

An even bigger jump was seen in B.C., where the rate rose by 14.4 per cent.

The report shows the average rent for an apartment in B.C. was $2,163 for a one bedroom and $2,769 for a two bedroom.

In comparison, that's about 5 per cent more than Ontario renters pay.

Vancouver had the highest increase for condo and apartment rentals, with prices rising nearly 23 per cent.

There’s not much relief in the suburbs either.

The three most expensive cities for rent in medium markets are also in B.C..

They are: Burnaby at $2,947 a month, Coquitlam at $2,680, and Richmond at $2,636.

Burnaby actually took over the top spot for the fastest appreciating rental market in January, posting a 32.7 per cent year-over-year increase.

The data used in this analysis is based on monthly listings from the Rentals.ca Network of Internet Listings Services (ILS). This data differs from the numbers collected and published by the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation (CMHC).