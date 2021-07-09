VANCOUVER -- Vancouver's city council voted unanimously in favour of renaming a street over the namesake's history of oppressing and displacing Indigenous people in B.C.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced the motion to rename Trutch Street in June. On July 8, council discussed and voted in favour of his proposal.

"Joseph Trutch was a racist and chief architect of policies causing immense and long-standing harm to First Nations People," Stewart said on social media after the vote. "He doesn't deserve to have a street named after him."

Trutch served as the province's first lieutenant governor and as chief commissioner of lands and works, a role he used to dramatically reduce the size of Indigenous reserves.

His racist views of B.C.'s Indigenous population are well-documented. He's been quoted as describing most Indigenous people in the province as "utter savages living along the coast" in a letter to then-prime minister John A. MacDonald in 1872.

When he put the motion forward, Stewart said he'd spoken to leadership from the Musqueam Indian Band and fully supported their push to rename the street, which runs across the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood.

The Musqueam First Nation will rename the street.

"For over a decade, local First Nations have been calling for this and I'm proud we've now taken action," Stewart said.

"I can't wait to find out the new name and what other ways we can reverse past harms."

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is also in favour of renaming a Trutch Street in that city.

Petitions and campaigns have been launched in recent years to remove Trutch's name in both Vancouver and Victoria over his troubling history, but none of the previous ones were successful.

In 2017, the University of Victoria agreed to rename Trutch Residence following a similar petition started by a student.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Ben Miljure