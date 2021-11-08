Vancouver cops who posed near dead body suspended for discreditable conduct

Vancouver -

Two Vancouver police officers who were caught on camera posing near a dead body earlier this year have been suspended for discreditable conduct.

The incident prompted public outcry and an investigation by B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, which confirmed Monday that the officers' behaviour constituted misconduct.

Deputy Police Complaint Commissioner Andrea Spindler told CTV News the Vancouver Police Department suspended the officers without pay, but could not confirm the length of the suspension or when it began.

The department has not responded to a request for more information.

The two officers, whose names have never been publicly released, were recorded posing near a body at Stanley Park's Third Beach back in February.

Zac Ratcliffe, who captured the video and shared it on social media, told CTV News he saw the officers laughing during the incident.

"The fact they thought it was OK to publicly and openly take pictures of one another in front of a deceased person, to me, seemed insensitive," Ratcliffe said at the time.

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner said it could only release limited details on the incident due to confidentiality provisions in B.C.'s Police Act.