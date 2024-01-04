VANCOUVER
    • Vancouver constable charged with assault at police jail

    Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    A special municipal constable with the Vancouver Police Department has been charged with assault, the British Columbia Prosecution Service announced Thursday.

    Provincial prosecutors say Omar Ahmed Flores is facing the single count of assault after an incident at the Vancouver police jail on Jan. 7, 2023.

    Special municipal constables serve as jail guards, traffic authorities and community safety officers in Vancouver, roles that are often viewed as a stepping stone into a full-time career in policing.

    Flores is scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court for the assault charge on Jan. 24, the prosecution service says.

    "The charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel who has no connection with the accused," the service said in a statement.

    "As these matters are now before the court, the BCPS will not be releasing any additional information or commenting further at this time."

    Vancouver Police Department jail guards are responsible for booking, searching, escorting and securing people held in police custody, and earn between $68,000 to $91,000 annually, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

