VANCOUVER -- With restaurants looking for creative ways to serve customers during the novel coronavirus pandemic, one Vancouver city councillor is hoping patio spaces can be given more flexibility once businesses are allowed to reopen further.

Sarah Kirby-Yung prepared the motion for Tuesday's council meeting, calling for what she calls flexible, innovative and expedited patio permitting.

According to her motion, restaurants have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic, adding that "small businesses operators are struggling to survive."

Restaurants were ordered to close in late March, unless they could provide takeout or delivery options. Since then, a survey suggests that as many as half of B.C.'s restaurants say they don't expect to survive the COVID-19 crisis is conditions stay the same.

But some industry experts have launched a task force to figure out ways people can dine out safely during the pandemic, once given the green light by health officials.

With that, Kirby-Yung is hoping city staff will look at options for how to allow for different types and sizes of patios and also ways to speed up the application and renewal process.

She says she hopes the options will be considered "for the duration of the COVID-19 response and recovery."

"Plus, more and more creative open-air dining is healthier, and can add some more fun to Vancouver and vibrancy to our streetscapes," Kirby-Yung said about the motion on Twitter.

The motion wasn't heard by council Tuesday and instead is expected to be discussed at the meeting scheduled for May 12.