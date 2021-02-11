VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver will not be conducting its annual homeless count in 2021.

In a statement posted on Twitter and on the homeless count website, the city cites the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the cancellation, saying the 2021 homeless count "is not possible."

"Staff will be collecting alternative data to provide insight into the state of homelessness in Vancouver in 2021, and will be reporting on the results to (city) council in the fall," the statement reads.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the city for more information about what types of alternative data staff will be collecting and how it will be collecting them. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Regional homeless counts have been conducted in Metro Vancouver every three years since 2002. The City of Vancouver began counting people experiencing homelessness within its borders on an annual basis in 2010.

Every year, hundreds of volunteers participate in the count, which takes place over a 24-hour period in March and involves administering a short, anonymous survey to people who are homeless in the city.

The 2020 homeless count took place in shelters on March 3 and on the street on March 4. B.C. declared a public health emergency because of COVID-19 two weeks later, on March 17. The following day, B.C. declared a provincial state of emergency because of the pandemic. Both declarations have remained in effect ever since.

Last year's count identified 2,095 people experiencing homelessness in Vancouver, including 1,548 who were living in sheltered locations and 547 who were living on the street.

The full report on the 2020 homeless count can be found on the city's website.