Where to mark Remembrance Day 2024 in Metro Vancouver
Preparations are underway across Metro Vancouver for Remembrance Day ceremonies large and small in honour of Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Here's a look at what's planned around the region.
Vancouver events
Victory Square
Vancouver's largest Remembrance Day gathering is also the oldest annual ceremony in the city. This year marks the 100th annual ceremony at the cenotaph in Victory Square on West Hastings Street. The first was held in 1924.
This year's event begins at 10 a.m., and more than 15,000 people are expected to attend. The event program is published on the city's website.
CTVNewsVancouver.ca will be livestreaming the ceremony for those who can't be there in person.
Stanley Park
The Japanese Canadian War Memorial Committee, along with the Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre and the Nikkei Place Foundation, will host their annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Japanese Canadian War Memorial in Stanley Park, beginning at 10:40 a.m.
The ceremony will be followed by a reception at the Vancouver Rowing Club, according to organizers.
UBC
The University of British Columbia has held an annual Remembrance Day ceremony on its Vancouver campus since the opening of the War Memorial Gym in 1951.
Doors to the gym open at 10 a.m. and this year's ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m.
Seaforth Armoury
The Seaforth Highlanders of Canada Regimental Association will host its annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Seaforth Armoury, located at 1650 Burrard St. in Kitsilano.
The armoury will open at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 10:50 a.m., led by the regimental chaplain.
After attending the Victory Square ceremony in the morning, the Seaforth Highlanders Pipes and Drums will return to the armoury and perform there, as well.
'Shadows Into Dawn'
Chor Leoni will host its 33rd annual Remembrance Day choral concerts at St. Andrew's-Wesley United Church Monday, with performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The events are ticketed, with admission starting at $20, but free tickets are available for active and retired members of the military. More information is available on the choir's website.
Surrey events
Surrey Remembers Ceremony
This ceremony hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion’s Cloverdale branch takes place in Veterans Square next to the Museum of Surrey. A procession begins at 10 a.m. and the service begins at 10:25 a.m. The event will also be livestreamed on Heritage Surrey’s Facebook page.
Surrey Centre Cemetery
The City of Surrey is holding a family event at the cemetery on Old McLellan Road from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning with a Remembrance Day service.
Crescent Legion
The Royal Canadian Legion's Crescent Branch 240 is hosting a ceremony at its location on 128 Street in South Surrey. The event begins with a procession at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 10:30 a.m.
Whalley Legion
The Whalley Legion is also hosting a ceremony at its location on City Parkway. The procession is scheduled for 10:25 a.m. and a service begins at 10:45 a.m.
Other Metro Vancouver events
Richmond
The City of Richmond will host a Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on the east side of city hall.
The event begins with a parade at 10:20 a.m., followed by the official ceremony at 10:40, with wreath laying and two minutes of silence observed beginning at 11 a.m.
Delta
The City of Delta is collaborating with community partners on two Remembrance Day gatherings, one at Memorial Park in Ladner and the other at North Delta Social Heart Plaza.
The Ladner event is co-hosted with Royal Canadian Legion Branch 61 and begins at 10:30 a.m. with a parade to the cenotaph. The North Delta event is co-hosted with the Kennedy Seniors Society and begins at 10:40 a.m.
White Rock
The City of White Rock and Legion Branch 8 will host a Remembrance Day parade and ceremony beginning at 10:40 a.m. The parade begins at Roper Avenue and concludes at the cenotaph in front of city hall.
Langley
Four Remembrance Day gatherings are planned across the city and township of Langley Monday.
Langley city's event will be held at the Douglas Park cenotaph at 10:50 a.m.
In the township, gatherings will be held in Fort Langley beginning at 10:15 a.m., at the Murrayville cenotaph beginning at 10:20 a.m., and at the Aldergrove Legion beginning at 10:40 a.m.
Coquitlam
Coquitlam's annual Remembrance Day ceremony is hosted by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 263 and begins with a parade from Como Lake Middle School to the Blue Mountain Park cenotaph at 10:15 a.m.
The city's Dogwood Pavilion will also host a Remembrance Day afternoon tea from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information can be found on the city's website.
Port Coquitlam
Port Coquitlam's Legion Branch 133 will host its annual service and parade beginning at 10:10 a.m. at Veterans Park.
Port Moody
In Port Moody, Legion Branch 119 will host a parade and ceremony, beginning with an "interdenominational faith service" at 10 a.m.
Burnaby
Two ceremonies are planned on opposite sides of Burnaby.
The north Burnaby ceremony is organized by the local Royal Canadian Legion branch and begins with a parade from McGill Library to the cenotaph in Confederation Park. The parade begins at 10 a.m.
In south Burnaby, there will be another legion-hosted parade from the branch at 289 Grimmer St. to the cenotaph in Bonsor Park, beginning at 10:20 a.m.
New Westminster
New Westminster’s Remembrance Day ceremony begins with a 10:15 a.m. parade from Queen’s Avenue and Sixth Street followed by a service at the City Hall Cenotaph. The proceedings will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
North Vancouver
Organized by the North Shore Veterans’ Council, North Vancouver’s memorial event begins with a 9:15 a.m. parade led by the JP Fell Pipe Band from the Armoury on Forbes Avenue to Victoria Park, arriving at 10:35 a.m. A service that will also be livestreamed on the veterans’ council website begins at 10:45 a.m.
West Vancouver
The local Royal Canadian Legion branch in West Vancouver is holding a brief parade starting at 10:45 a.m. to the memorial arch at Memorial Park, followed by a ceremony at 10:50 a.m.
Maple Ridge
Maple Ridge’s Remembrance Day parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes through downtown before arriving at the cenotaph in Memorial Peace Park. The official ceremony begins at 11 a.m.
Pitt Meadows
People in Pitt Meadows are asked to gather at the cenotaph in šxʷhék̓ ʷnəs (Spirit Square) from 10:45 a.m. to noon. Veterans and officials will march through the square and there will be a reception in the rec centre lobby following the ceremony.
