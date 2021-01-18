VANCOUVER -- Rumble Boxing has closed its Yaletown studio for 48 hours after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on Instagram.

The studio says the case was identified on Jan. 14 and the decision to close temporarily was made on Jan. 17.

“While we have not been instructed to close, we feel this is the best course of action to keep our Rumble community safe,” the post says, adding there will be a “deep sanitization” of the studio.

The staff member identified himself on his own Instagram account on Monday, saying he was on day five of quarantine.

Connor Mahannah told CTV News he decided to disclose his diagnosis to normalize it, saying he believes open communication helps keep everyone safe.

"Caught COVID, it's real," Mahannah says in a public Instagram story.

"I’m sharing this, sharing about myself to be open about it because maybe it will be a reminder for everyone else to continue to stay safe, to mask and everything they need to do."

He added he hasn’t attended any large gatherings and isn’t sure where he caught the virus but all his clients who needed to have been contacted by Vancouver Coastal Health.