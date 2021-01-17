VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added several more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures on Saturday.

The flights in question took off between Jan. 3 and Jan. 11 and several of them were international.

Details of the latest additions to the list follow.

Jan. 3: Air Canada flight 551 from Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows 12 to 15)

Jan. 3: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 12 to 14)

Jan. 5: Air Canada flight 567 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows 12 to 16)

Jan. 7: Air Canada flight 344 from Vancouver to Ottawa (rows 16 to 22)

Jan. 9: Air Canada flight 997 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 24 to 29)

Jan. 10: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 17 to 23)

Jan. 11: WestJet flight 227 from Calgary to Victoria (rows 11 to 17)

Jan. 11: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows 29 to 37)

Jan. 11: Royal Dutch Airlines flight 681 from Amsterdam to Vancouver (rows 36 to 40)

International travellers to B.C. are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine, but health officials have been advising against non-essential within Canada travel for months.

Last week, B.C. Premier John Horgan indicated the province was looking at legal options for limiting travel to B.C. by non-residents.

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.