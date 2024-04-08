Vancouver-based Hootsuite buys analytics firm Talkwalker as CEO foresees social media disruption
When Irina Novoselsky contemplates social media, she's certain the next decade won't be anything like the last because consumers increasingly allow the online world to shape nearly every aspect of their lives.
“We're big believers that social media is about to be massively disrupted,” says the chief executive of Hootsuite Inc., a Vancouver-based company that makes social media management and marketing software.
Novoselsky, who celebrated her first year in Hootsuite's top job in mid-January, is determined to not let the 16-year-old company get left behind as the industry evolves from status updates and posed shots to using consumer data to guide everything from marketing to major business decisions.
It's partly why she brokered a deal, announced Monday, that will see Hootsuite acquire Talkwalker. The Luxembourg-based consumer intelligence company sells services that help companies assess the effectiveness and engagement around their public relations campaigns and compare their social media performance to rivals.
Hootsuite would not disclose the value and structure of the deal, but Novoselsky positioned it as a “natural progression” of the relationship forged between the two tech companies over seven years of each business offering their clients some of the other's services.
The acquisition comes as several social media platforms are facing turmoil. Many users have backed away from X, formerly known as Twitter, since billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk bought the platform amid ongoing concerns about the spread of misinformation and hate speech on the platform, which some researchers say has been on the rise under Musk.
At the same time, TikTok is facing a U.S. ban over concerns about its Chinese ownership.
Novoselsky brushed off concerns about TikTok's future and what a ban could mean for her company, saying “there's not a material impact for our customers” and noting many of Hootsuite's clients are on several social media platforms.
With Talkwalker and Hootsuite united, she's confident the company will be able to weather the constant evolution of platforms along with that social media disruption Novoselsky sees coming.
“What existed in the last 10 years has been very much about FOMO (fear of missing out) and 'I have to be on social media because my competitors are,”' said Novoselsky.
“The world's changing. It's no longer just about likes and shares and exposure. It's digging in beyond those likes.”
Now, companies are upping their focus on capturing every bit of data they can and squeezing as much value out of those insights as possible.
“Five billion people in the world are on social media, 99 per cent of businesses are on social media and yet the No. 1 pain point that we keep hearing from our customers is 'We don't know how to tie value to what we're doing,”' said Novoselsky.
“That is a massive opportunity.”
And Novoselsky, whose family immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine in the late '80s with less than $300 and who has a reputation as the executive behind human resources technology firm CareerBuilder's turnaround, is ready for the challenge.
Her plan to navigate social media disruption leans heavily on the Talkwalker tie-up.
The company helps with tasks like “social listening,” where companies can gather what is being said about them or their competitors online and assess how much of the conversation is either positive or negative. Talkwalker covers more than 30 social media platforms.
It also has the ability to forecast.
“You can put in content you want to launch, you can put in data you want to drop and it will, based on analytics, tell you how it thinks it's going to do,” Novoselsky says.
Such offerings have already garnered Talkwalker a strong slate of clients, which Novoselsky said are predominantly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa - areas where Hootsuite could grow.
Asked whether she foresees job cuts as she integrates the two companies, Novoselsky said, “We're not doing this for cost synergies. We are really focused on driving value for our customers.”
Hootsuite has made cuts before, laying off 30 per cent of its staff as part of a global restructuring in August 2022 and then another five per cent in November 2022.
A third round of cuts amounting to about seven per cent of staffwas announced in January 2023, when Novoselsky took over from Tom Keiser, who had succeeded founder Ryan Holmes. (Holmes stepped down in 2019, after a rumoured failed attempt to sell Hootsuite.)
Moving forward, Novoselsky's top to-do list item will be integrating Talkwalker into Hootsuite, a task she's “really excited about.”
“The No. 1 focus is how (to make) this as seamless as possible for our customers so we don't miss a beat and we're continuing to innovate because the industry and the market does not stop,” she says.
“It does not wait for us.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse set to bring darkness and celestial awe to Canadian crowds
A total solar eclipse is set to fall over parts of eastern and central Canada today, prompting massive crowds to gather in its path for a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.
Canada unveils updated defence policy, plan to spend $73B over 20 years on renewing military capacity
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS, a U.S.-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia. He made the comments today as the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy review, which is focused on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the North.
RBC terminates Nadine Ahn as CFO following probe into personal relationship
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
Trump declines to endorse a national abortion ban and says it should be left to the states
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left to the states, in a video released Monday declining to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation.
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Morgan Wallen arrested on felony charges after allegedly throwing a chair from a Nashville rooftop bar
Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville late Sunday for allegedly throwing a chair off a downtown rooftop.
Spring housing market surge unlikely as affordability, cost of living weigh on buyers
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier, transportation minster to give update about homes near transit
B.C.'s premier and transportation minister are scheduled to give an update Monday about homes near transit.
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'horrific, cowardly' beating death of 78-year-old man
A British Columbia man who burned down his father's home and then kicked to death a 78-year-old stranger on the main street of a quiet mountain town has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for what the judge described as 'a horrific, cowardly and senseless act of violence.'
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Edmonton
-
What Edmontonians need to know about Monday's partial eclipse
Albertans have the chance to view a partial solar eclipse Monday but are being reminded to use the proper equipment to do so.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
Downtown smoke shop accused of trafficking weapons, drugs
A central Edmonton shop has been selling illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia, police say.
Calgary
-
Eclipse watchers to meet at Calgary science centre for the big event
Millions of people across the country will be keeping their eyes on the skies on Monday and one of the busiest places in Calgary for eclipse watchers will be the TELUS Spark Science Centre.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Prestwick
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a man in the southeast community of Prestwick.
-
Dogs killed in fire in Cougar Ridge house fire
At least two dogs have died in a house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Cougar Ridge.
Lethbridge
-
'Not pleased with the result': Lethbridge Hurricanes looking ahead to next season after first-round exit
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
-
'Hasn't lost its momentum': Green Shirt Day continues to inspire 6 years after Humboldt Broncos crash
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
-
Castle Mountain ski season makes a late comeback as resort set to close Sunday
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Where you can view the solar eclipse safely in Winnipeg
People across Canada are getting ready to view a total solar eclipse, where the sun goes directly behind the moon, on Monday.
-
Teacher charged with sexual exploitation of student: Winnipeg police
A 41-year-old Winnipeg teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a student.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw RCMP confirm two killed in Highway 2 crash
Two people are dead following a serious two vehicle collision last week that occurred on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw.
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
Saskatoon
-
Residents of a Saskatoon apartment building displaced after basement suite fire
Residents of a 26-unit Saskatoon apartment building have been displaced following a basement suite fire on Sunday evening.
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
No serious injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane walked away relatively unharmed following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
Toronto
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
Doug Ford directs LCBO to go back to using single-use paper bags
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
Montreal
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
Solar eclipse in Montreal: Starts at 2:15 p.m., totality at 3:27 p.m.
It's solar eclipse day in Quebec, and if you are planning to look up at the sky (with your glasses on), here are a few things you should remember. The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
-
Want to be a millionaire? Next Lotto Max draw is $66 million
The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at a massive $60 million with 6 Maxmillions, according to Loto-Quebec.
Ottawa
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW Historic solar eclipse to move across eastern Ontario this afternoon
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
Atlantic
-
Times and tips for Monday's eclipse across the Maritimes
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
Billy Idol to rock Atlantic Canada this summer
One of the biggest rockstars of the 1980s is bringing a tour to Atlantic Canada this summer.
London
-
Live from Tillsonburg: CTV News will livestream the solar eclipse
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will begin to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
-
Solar Eclipse drives ridership on inaugural day of inter-community transit
Officials with the new inter-community transit route were pleasantly surprised to see 20 people waiting at White Oaks Mall to take the new bus to St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Pet cat shot with pellet gun
A family n South Bruce Peninsula is looking for answers after their pet cat died. On Friday, OPP got a call from a family that their cat had been shot with a pellet gun.
Kitchener
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
When the eclipse will peak in your community
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
-
Guelph man spits in officer’s face, hits woman’s head with coffee cup
A Guelph man is facing several charges after spitting in a Guelph police officer’s face Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.
-
Sudbury considers building new $200M downtown arena
Two years after rejecting spending $215 million on a new arena on the Kingsway, city council in Sudbury is considering spending a similar amount building an arena downtown.
-
Northwestern police stop 2 impaired drivers in 2 minutes
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
N.L.
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.