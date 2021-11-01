Vancouver authorities say they were too busy to enforce new fireworks ban on Halloween

Vancouver -

Vancouver police and firefighters admit Halloween is often the busiest night of the year, and claim they just don’t have the resources to enforce the city’s new fireworks bylaw.

The first Halloween under a ban was a noisy and restless night for many Vancouverites, but there is little evidence anyone was fined despite widespread use of pyrotechnics.

“We unfortunately don’t have the luxury of being able to follow up on the dozens, if not hundreds, of fireworks complaints that people have,” said Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison.

VPD officers, as well as fire inspectors, have the authority to fine the public for misuse or illegal use of fireworks. But on a busy night, other matters usually take priority.

“We would have to catch someone in the act,” said Vancouver assistant fire chief Dave Meers. “If people are uncooperative, firefighters and fire inspectors don’t have the ability to arrest someone, so we would have to call VPD for backup.”

Vancouver Coun. Pet Fry who introduced the motion to ban fireworks, acknowledged it was a noisy night, but called the first year a success overall. The lead-up to Halloween was much quieter and damage around the city was down significantly.

Vancouver firefighters estimate fireworks caused $408,000 dollars in damage in 2020, and only $5,500 on Sunday night.

“I think it would be difficult to enforce. It would have to be a complaints based thing and I’m not even sure that’s where we’d want to go,” said Fry. “I’m hoping the real outcome is the decrease in the real nuisance effects on neighbours.”

The city of Surrey has similar bylaws, and confirmed it issued six tickets.